Mum campaigns against distracted driving after son’s death

A grieving mother in Abuja has used the tragic loss of her son to educate others about the dangers of distracted driving.

“These feelings are so incredibly deep and they never heal,” Helen Izu said. “There’s never a day that goes by that I don’t think about my son and wish he was here.”

Helen’s emotions are still raw. Her son, Joel, was killed in a car accident September 24, 2018.

Helen’s sister picked Joel up from school and on their way home she lost control of the car and swerved into oncoming traffic.

“She was reaching for her cell phone that was ringing on the front seat,” Helen said.

The energetic 5-year-old was known for his smile. He dreamed of becoming a dentist and now the grieving mother dreams about what could have been.

“I can’t even really be mad at my sister, because I’ve driven in the car talking on the phone,” Helen said. “I just have to raise my own awareness… Just don’t do it, it’s not worth it.”

Helen is hoping that this message resonates with other drivers.

She has been invited on different occasions to talk on distracted driving.

About 3600 people are killed in distracted driving crashes every year and 150,000 more are injured.

Raising awareness is only part of the solution. Studies show most drivers know they’re doing something wrong, but still do it.

“We don’t give out high fines for this and we don’t put points on a driving record and yet this is as dangerous as say speeding,” she adds.

She hopes to start a campaign asking drivers to pledge to put their phones down while they’re on the road.