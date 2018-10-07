MTV Announces Nominees For 2018 EMAs

Seyi Anjorin
The 2018 MTV EMA nominees have finally been revealed and the competition is no joke this year. Camila Cabello is the most nominated artist with nods in six categories including “Best Artist” and “Best Video” for “Havana” featuring Young Thug.

Ariana Grande and Post Malone are very close behind with five nominations each. Drake, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa also snagged an impressive number of nods with nominations in four categories each.

Several up-and-coming artists, including Hayley Kiyoko, Bazzi and Jessie Reyez, have been recognized in multiple categories.

Winners are expected to be announced in a live around the globe on 4 November, 2018 from Bilbao Exhibition Centre.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone

BEST VIDEO    
Ariana Grande                         no tears left to cry
Camila Cabello                        Havana ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino                    This Is America
Lil Dicky                                 Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown
The Carters                             APES**T

BEST SONG                 
Ariana Grande                         no tears left to cry
Bebe Rexha                            Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello                        Havana ft. Young Thug
Drake                                     God’s Plan
Post Malone                           rockstar ft. 21 Savage

Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes

Best New
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez

Best Look
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP 
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

BEST LIVE                                
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters

BEST ROCK      
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2

BEST ALTERNATIVE    
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots

BEST ELECTRONIC      
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BIGGEST FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE                          
Clean Bandit                            MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX                               MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta                           Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo                           Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone                            Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos                                      Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole                                       Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas                               MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara                             MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH      
PRETTYMUCH                         (October 2017)
Why Don’t We                        (November 2017)
Grace VanderWaal                  (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs                          (January 2018)
Superorganism                        (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez                            (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko                          (April 2018)
Lil Xan                                      (May 2018)
Sigrid                                       (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle                           (July 2018)
Bazzi                                        (August 2018)
Jorja Smith                              (September 2018)

