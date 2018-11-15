MTN Opts for Out of Court Settlement With Nigeria

Telecommunications Giant, MTN Group has said that it is nearing an out-of-court settlement with the Nigerian Government over the sanctions imposed on its Nigerian subsidiary, MTN Communications Limited.

The chief executive officer of the MTN Group, Rob Shuter, who disclosed this in Johannesburg, South Africa, also announced plans by the company to seek a mobile-banking license in Nigeria in the near future.

Last August 29, the Central Bank of Bank sanctioned four Nigerian banks after a regulatory examination of their operations revealed infractions of the country’s foreign exchange regulations.

The banks: Standard Chartered, Stanbic-IBTC, Citi and Diamond Banks were alleged to have connived with MTN to repatriate out of Nigeria about $8.1bn equivalent of profit realised from their operations in the country between 2007 and 2015.

The four banks were accused of carrying out the remittances using irregular Certificates of Capital Importation (CCIs) issued on behalf of some offshore investors of MTN Nigeria.

The CBN accused MTN of “flagrant violation of extant laws and regulations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, including the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1995 and the Foreign Exchange Manual, 2006.”

Apart from the refund of various amounts as fines totalling N5.87 billion, the CBN asked the telecoms firm to reverse the $8.13 billion (about N2.5trillion at N306.15 to $) allegedly repatriated illegally out of Nigeria.

They were asked to return the money to the country and follow the legal process.

Also, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation had also accused the company of reneging on its tax obligations valued at about N2 billion (about $1.3 billion) for import duties and withholding tax.

Following the sanctions, MTN followed up its threat to vigorously defend its rights with a N3 billion legal action against the CBN at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Hearing, on the case filed on September 10, 2018 to challenge the legality of N242 billion fine and $1.3 bn import duties and withholding tax demanded from it from the Nigerian government, is scheduled to commence early next month.

However, the chief executive officer of the South African Telecom firm, Rob Shuter, told Bloomberg in an interview in Cape Town on Tuesday that the company was closer to an out-of-court settlement in the matter.

“We are narrowing down what the key issues are in ongoing discussions with Nigeria’s central bank and other institutions,” Mr Shuter told newsmen.

He said MTN’s strategy is two folds: seeking legal action, while also exploring prospects for an amicable resolution of the matter.

“We would like a resolution out of court and with normal engagements as that would be faster than a court process,” he said.

Following Mr Shuter’s comment, MTN’s shares at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose by 1.5 percent to about 81.11 rand, paring the decline since the crisis erupted to 25 per cent.

MTN expressed its commitment to the Nigerian economy adding that it has no plan to pack out of the country. Nigeria is believed to be the largest market for the Telecoms giant.