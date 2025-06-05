MTN Begins Shutdown of 3G in South Africa

MTN has started the process of shutting down its 3G network in South Africa to create more room for faster 4G and 5G services.

The mobile operator said the complete phase-out of 3G will be done by the end of 2027, but work has already begun in areas where 4G is strong enough to handle user needs.

The company has already removed 3G from some parts of the country, as it now has wide 4G coverage that reaches 95% of the population.

In addition, MTN runs more than 4,000 active 5G sites, covering nearly half of South Africa.

The plan is to raise this number so that by the end of 2025, over 60% of people in the country will have access to 5G.

The decision to retire 3G is part of the South African government’s goal to end both 2G and 3G by December 2027.

However, 2G will remain for a while to support certain services like smart meters, alarms, and other simple devices that don’t need fast internet.

Although this shift benefits newer technologies, it brings up worries for people who still depend on 3G, especially in poorer and remote communities.

To ease this concern, MTN is pushing a project that helps users switch to 4G by providing low-cost smartphones.

These phones are being sold for as little as 99 rand, around $5.42, and the plan is to reach 1.2 million prepaid users through this rollout.

The first group of 5,000 users started in Gauteng, with the next stages expanding to 130,000 people across the country and eventually over a million more.

Other telecom companies in South Africa are also moving in the same direction.

Vodacom is preparing to shut down its older networks, while Telkom has already stopped most of its 2G service and plans to do the same with 3G.

The country’s telecom regulator, ICASA, is looking into how this change will affect people and promises to make sure that no community is completely left out.