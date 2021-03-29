Movie Producer To Actresses “We’ll Sleep With You Before Giving You Roles”

In a development that has sparked reactions in the public domain, a popular Ghanaian movie director, Ola Michael has averred that he and other directors will not hesitate to sleep with any budding actresses before offering them roles in their movies.
According to gistmania, the filmmaker made the remark on live radio when the subject came up whilst on hosting duties on Neat FM.
In his words, the director stated that about 70 per cent of all film producers sleep with actresses in exchange for roles.
He said “See me when I finish sleeping with you, a colleague producer will reach me and say Ola the girl you used she is good, give me her number, before he will cast you, he will also sleep with you, the next director will also do same”.
“Before you are done, they will sleep with you that way before you become a star” and emphasized that ” I have said what I said, that’s the truth”.
“Quote me everywhere, me I have started making movies for a long time now, sometimes it is you the girls that will beg us to sleep with you.”
