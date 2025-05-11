Close Menu
    Mothering Is A Torrent Of Love, Tending And Tolerance

    By on Poem
    When The Matabeleland Citizens Snubbed Their Follies
    Ndaba Sibanda

    When a soul gives up something cherished for the sake

    of others, we sense an affection, a sacrifice that they make.

    If our world seeks a love absolute, dear, deep and eternal—

    it exists and breathes in a style that is expressly maternal.

    Heroic, heartfelt and stirred by a yen for a healthier world,

    our curators of words and ways persist and pave a safer road

    for their offspring. They are the initial coaches who know how

    it feels: raising a delicate life for 9 months. Not a man’s knowhow.

    For birthing is a bold and beautiful blessing bestowed upon mothers.

    Delivering is divine. Mothering is an art of grit and great love, hey fathers!

