Mothering Is A Torrent Of Love, Tending And Tolerance

When a soul gives up something cherished for the sake
of others, we sense an affection, a sacrifice that they make.
If our world seeks a love absolute, dear, deep and eternal—
it exists and breathes in a style that is expressly maternal.
Heroic, heartfelt and stirred by a yen for a healthier world,
our curators of words and ways persist and pave a safer road
for their offspring. They are the initial coaches who know how
it feels: raising a delicate life for 9 months. Not a man’s knowhow.
For birthing is a bold and beautiful blessing bestowed upon mothers.
Delivering is divine. Mothering is an art of grit and great love, hey fathers!