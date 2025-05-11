Mothering Is A Torrent Of Love, Tending And Tolerance

When a soul gives up something cherished for the sake

of others, we sense an affection, a sacrifice that they make.

If our world seeks a love absolute, dear, deep and eternal—

it exists and breathes in a style that is expressly maternal.

Heroic, heartfelt and stirred by a yen for a healthier world,

our curators of words and ways persist and pave a safer road

for their offspring. They are the initial coaches who know how

it feels: raising a delicate life for 9 months. Not a man’s knowhow.

For birthing is a bold and beautiful blessing bestowed upon mothers.

Delivering is divine. Mothering is an art of grit and great love, hey fathers!