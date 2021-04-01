Monica Celebrates As Ebonyi PDP Chair, Others Defect to APC

Lady Monica Chidinma Ada Eze, Technical Assistant to the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, on Media has expressed delight over the defection of the entire membership of the Executive Committee of the Ebonyi State Chapter to the Local Government levels of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling All Progressives Congress which signifies the formal burial of PDP in Ebonyi State.
In a statement made available to media houses in Abakeliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Lady Monica aka Ada Ebonyi said the PDP State Executive Committee members led by its chairman, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, acted in good faith, stressing that the exigency of the times demands support and a symbiotic relationship among leaders to be able to attract more democratic dividends to the state and offer the needed leadership to the populace.
The mass defection which took place on Saturday, at the Pa Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, also saw party chairmen of the 13 local government areas and their entire executive committee pitching their tents with the progressive party.
Chairmen and members of the executive committees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the 171 political wards of the state were not left out in the event which saw the stadium filled to capacity.
It would be recalled that Barr. Nwebonyi and his team was sacked by the national executive of the Peoples Democratic Party late last year, following the defection of the state Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress, and supplnted with the Fred Odogu led Caretaker Committee, an action which was upturned by the Court in a judgement handed down by a High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.
With the matter still pending on Appeal at the instance of the Peoples Democratic Party and the sacked Fred Odogu led team, Barr. Nwebonyi led exco remained the authentic executive committee members of the PDP until their departure, last Saturday, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Commending the Nwebonyi and his team for the wise decision to pitch tent with the All Progressives Congress, Lady Monica who is also the President of DUNAETA an NGO aimed at promotion of good governance said the PDP umbrella has been badly perforated and has lost the capacity to shield Ebonyians from the scorching weather, hence the need to line behind the progressives party.
She said the State under Gov. Umahi has continued to witness unprecedented development in all spheres of the state’s economy and it is only fair to identify and give necessary backings to a man whose leadership model is turning the once backward state into a tourist destination and the fastest growing state in Nigeria.
TA Monica called on the good people of Ebonyi to continue to give their support maximally to the Umahi and the APC led State government, assuring that greater dividends await them under the people oriented leadership of Engr. Umahi, who doubles as Chairman, South/East Governors Forum.
