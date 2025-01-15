Mojisola, A New Dawn Calls For Prudence And Integrity

The recent emergence of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the new Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly marks a significant moment in the state’s political history. Her ascension is not merely a personal victory but also a symbol of the progressive strides Lagos continues to make in embracing inclusive leadership. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and Mojisola’s tenure must be one of cautious navigation, ensuring that the mistakes of her predecessor, Mudashiru Obasa, are not repeated.

Obasa’s leadership was a tale of highs and lows, marked by numerous allegations of financial recklessness, arrogance, and detachment from the pressing needs of Lagosians. These blemishes on his record should serve as a cautionary tale for Mojisola. The people of Lagos, ever watchful and increasingly discerning, expect nothing short of excellence, transparency, and humility from their leaders.

In this advisory piece, I aim to outline practical principles that Mojisola can adopt to not only avoid the pitfalls that marred Obasa’s tenure but also set a new standard for legislative excellence in Lagos State.

First and foremost, the new Speaker should embrace accountability and transparency as one of the most enduring criticisms of Obasa’s tenure was the perceived opacity in the financial dealings of the House of Assembly. Without a doubt, reports of extravagant spending and financial mismanagement dented public trust in the Assembly’s leadership. Therefore, Mojisola must prioritize accountability and transparency from the onset.

In fact, a public declaration of the Assembly’s financial expenditures and an open-door policy for budget oversight can help to rebuild trust, even as engaging civil society organizations and journalists in tracking the Assembly’s spending will further ensure that funds are utilized prudently for the benefit of Lagosians.

Secondly, the new Speaker should, at all costs, avoid arrogance and disconnect. The reason for the foregoing advice cannot be farfetched as leadership is best exercised with humility, and a connection to the people. Without a doubt, Obasa’s perceived aloofness, coupled with an air of arrogance in some of his dealings, alienated him from the very people he was elected to serve.

Against the foregoing backdrop, Mojisola must remember that the true essence of leadership lies in service. Regular town hall meetings, proactive engagement with constituents, and timely responses to public concerns can help her remain grounded. It is vital to listen actively, especially to those whose voices are often ignored, and to reflect their aspirations in legislative decisions.

Still expected of her is the championing of legislative independence without overreach. This is as the legislature’s role serves as a check on the executive is vital in any democracy. However, there is a thin line between independence and unnecessary friction. Obasa’s tenure saw moments where the Assembly’s assertiveness bordered on excessive, leading to political tensions.

Given the foregoing minus that unarguably characterized Obasa’s tenure, Mojisola must strike a balance. By fostering a healthy, collaborative relationship with the executive arm while maintaining legislative autonomy, she can ensure smooth governance without compromising the Assembly’s integrity. It is not about bending to the executive’s will but about finding common ground for the good of Lagosians.

In a similar vein, it is not mistaken to opine in this context that Lagosians are already looking up to her to focus on legislative excellence. The reason for the foregoing cannot be farfetched as the Lagos State House of Assembly is often referred to as the most vibrant in Nigeria. However, that vibrancy must translate into meaningful laws and policies that address the pressing needs of the state. Obasa’s tenure was criticized for prioritizing self-serving laws over people-centered legislation.

In fact, Mojisola must steer the Assembly towards passing laws that address critical issues such as housing, transportation, health, education, and youth unemployment. By prioritizing legislative initiatives that improve the quality of life for Lagosians, she can cement her legacy as a transformative leader.

Also, expectation of her tenure to be hallmarked by the curtailment of excesses and leading by example is no doubt high. This is as one of the biggest scandals of Obasa’s tenure involved alleged financial excesses, including claims of spending millions on luxury items and foreign trips. Such extravagance, especially in a state grappling with significant socio-economic challenges, drew widespread condemnation.

Mojisola must lead by example. Opting for modesty in official expenditures and ensuring the Assembly’s resources are directed toward development projects will endear her to Lagosians. A Speaker who is frugal with public funds sends a strong message of integrity and prioritization of public welfare.

Still in the same vein, she is expected to uphold ethical standards and reform internal processes. This is also as the House of Assembly under Obasa faced several ethical controversies, including allegations of corruption and favoritism. These issues tarnished the institution’s reputation and undermined public confidence in its ability to legislate effectively.

Again, Mojisola should commit to upholding the highest ethical standards by reforming internal processes. Instituting a code of conduct for Assembly members and ensuring strict adherence to it can prevent the recurrence of past issues. Additionally, establishing a disciplinary committee to address unethical behavior within the Assembly will set a tone of accountability.

Without any iota of exaggeration, not a few Lagosians nay Nigerians are already expecting her to be a unifying force. As Speaker, she must bridge divides within the Assembly and among political actors in Lagos State. Obasa’s tenure saw moments of factionalism, which weakened the Assembly’s collective voice and effectiveness.

In fact, by fostering unity among members and ensuring inclusivity in decision-making, she can build a cohesive team that delivers results. Her leadership must prioritize the collective good over personal or political affiliations, ensuring that the Assembly operates as a single, purposeful body.

What about leveraging public opinion and feedback? It is highly expected to be indispensable throughout her tenure. The reason for the expectation cannot be farfetched as in today’s world of instant communication and social media, public opinion is a powerful tool. She should leverage this by maintaining an active, transparent presence on digital platforms to communicate the Assembly’s initiatives and achievements.

More importantly, she should use every available platform to gather feedback from Lagosians. The reason for this advice cannot be farfetched as interactive approach will help her stay attuned to public sentiments and make informed decisions that resonate with the people.

Again, not a few people are already expecting her to prioritize women and youth empowerment. As a woman occupying one of the highest political offices in Lagos, she has a unique opportunity to champion causes that empower women and youth. Lagos has a vibrant youth population that is often brimming with ideas but lacking opportunities.

Also, by advocating for policies and initiatives that support entrepreneurship, education, and skill acquisition, she can leave a lasting impact. Her leadership can also inspire more women to participate in politics, thereby broadening the representation of women in governance.

In fact, given that leadership is about legacy, her tenure will no doubt be judged not by how long she serves but by the impact she creates. By focusing on service, integrity, and the betterment of Lagosians, she can leave behind a legacy that future leaders will aspire to emulate.

Without a doubt, it is not a misnomer to opine in this context that history is kind to leaders who prioritize their people. Therefore, Mojisola has the opportunity to not only rewrite the narrative of the Lagos State House of Assembly but also to set a new benchmark for legislative excellence in Nigeria.

Her emergence as Speaker is a chance for the Lagos State House of Assembly to chart a new course, one rooted in integrity, accountability, and service to the people. By learning from Obasa’s missteps and remaining steadfast in her commitment to Lagosians, she can usher in a new era of legislative governance that uplifts the state and sets an example for the rest of Nigeria.

The people of Lagos are watching, hopeful yet cautious. It is now up to Mojisola to justify their confidence by leading with wisdom, humility, and purpose. May she rise to the occasion and leave an indelible mark on the sands of time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...