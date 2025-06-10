Modernizing Nigeria’s Curriculum with AI and Technology: Bridging the Digital Divide in Education

As global education advances through digital transformation, Nigeria faces a critical moment of reckoning. With rapid innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and data science reshaping the future of learning, the country’s outdated curriculum struggles to equip its students for a technology-driven world. Nowhere is this more evident than in Nigeria’s northern and rural regions, where infrastructure gaps and educational neglect are most severe.

Although the Federal Ministry of Education has unveiled plans to modernize the national curriculum by integrating digital skills, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Many schools, especially in the North, lack access to basic resources such as stable electricity, internet connectivity, and qualified teachers. These limitations make the implementation of technology-driven curriculum content appear aspirational at best and exclusionary at worst.

According to Statista, as of 2022, only 38 percent of Nigerians had access to the internet, and much of that access is concentrated in urban areas. In states like Zamfara, Sokoto, and Yobe, students attend classes in buildings with no power supply and have never interacted with a computer. Mobile data in Nigeria is also expensive relative to income levels. The average Nigerian pays approximately $0.70 per 1 GB, which is significantly higher than in countries like Kenya or Ghana. Additionally, northern states experience frequent blackouts, with power outages lasting up to eight hours a day, making digital learning nearly impossible in some communities.

Educational disparity across regions is further reflected in national statistics. Nearly half of school-aged children in the North West (46.3 percent) and North East (45.2 percent) are out of school, compared to under 10 percent in parts of the South. The adult literacy rate as of 2018 stood at 62 percent, with the northern region bearing the brunt of educational underdevelopment. These figures underscore the urgency of not just reforming the curriculum but doing so with a deliberate focus on inclusion and equity.

Even where attempts to modernize have begun, they are undermined by systemic failures. Nigeria’s leading examination bodies JAMB, WAEC, and NECO have experienced widespread technical issues that have eroded public confidence in national assessments. In the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), for instance, 76 percent of candidates scored below 200 out of 400, despite significant improvements in curriculum design and digital testing platforms. While JAMB claimed technical glitches were recorded in only 25 out of 9,156 exam sessions, field reports suggest that hundreds of students, especially in the North, were affected by biometric failures, software errors, and poor connectivity.

WAEC and NECO have also struggled with delayed results, missing scripts, and irregularities. In several northern states, fewer than 30 percent of candidates passed with five credits including English and Mathematics. In 2021, NECO released results nearly three months after the exam period, disrupting university admission cycles and leaving many candidates stranded. These challenges further discredit digital advancement when the basic structures are still underperforming.

Against this backdrop, modernizing the curriculum to include AI and tech components must begin with fundamental reforms. Introducing artificial intelligence in schools where students still share chairs, lack textbooks, or write on slates may further alienate millions of learners. For curriculum reform to be meaningful, Nigeria must first close the foundational gaps in access and delivery.

Speaking on the issue, Mr. Mansur Opeyemi, an educationist and tech specialist, emphasized that “The 2025 JAMB incident where score miscalculations were publicly acknowledged significantly eroded public trust. It revealed a deep vulnerability in the current system architecture. Examination bodies must invest in robust server infrastructure with redundant backup systems capable of handling peak demand during registration and result release periods.”

He advocated for real-time system monitoring, stress testing, and geographically distributed data centers. Opeyemi also underscored the importance of multilayer verification in score computation and transparency protocols to restore public confidence.

“Strengthening cybersecurity is now non-negotiable. Blockchain technology should be adopted for tamper-proof data management. Biometric verification and end-to-end encryption can ensure integrity and prevent malpractice,” he noted.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, Opeyemi pointed to the severe shortage of qualified teachers in the North.

“The teacher shortage in northern Nigeria is a crisis. Most public schools are under-resourced, and teachers face delayed salaries, poor living conditions, and insecurity. A salary premium of 30 to 50 percent above regular rates, coupled with housing and hardship allowances, could help attract skilled educators to underserved regions.”

He further recommended fully funded professional development, better school infrastructure, and partnerships with international organizations and tech companies to deliver sustainable digital learning.

Localized and contextualized digital learning may offer a way forward. Curriculum designers should explore the inclusion of content that resonates with rural communities such as agricultural technology, renewable energy systems, mobile health applications, and climate adaptation strategies. These topics offer practical entry points into the world of digital tools and can serve as a bridge between analog realities and tech-based education.

Encouragingly, a few grassroots innovations have begun to take root. In parts of the North Central and North East, NGOs and social enterprises have launched solar-powered learning hubs, offline e-learning tools, and portable devices for students in underserved areas. These initiatives demonstrate that technology can be effectively adapted to local conditions when there is intent, investment, and community participation.

However, these isolated successes require systemic support. Government agencies such as the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), created to expand ICT access, need to strengthen their outreach and oversight. Training programs for teachers must prioritize digital literacy and pedagogy, especially in low-resource settings. Most importantly, the state and local governments must be empowered to adapt national curriculum reforms to meet regional challenges.

Equity must be the cornerstone of any modernization plan. Education is meant to be the great equalizer, not a reflection of social and geographic inequality. Nigeria cannot afford a dual-speed education system, one racing ahead in elite urban schools while millions in the North and rural communities remain stuck in analog instruction.

If left unaddressed, this digital divide will further entrench poverty, limit innovation, and threaten national cohesion.

To achieve a truly modern education system, Nigeria must bridge the gap between ambition and access. Curriculum reform must be inclusive, supported by infrastructure, and aligned with the everyday realities of all Nigerian learners. Technology can no longer be treated as a privilege. It must become a public good equitably distributed and sustainably deployed.