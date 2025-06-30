Modern Tradition Affecting Our Culture

In today’s rapidly changing world, the clash between “traditional” foundational values and modern influences has become a common challenge within families, and by extension the larger society. As generations evolve, so do their beliefs, attitudes, and lifestyles. This can often lead to misunderstandings, conflicts, and a sense of disconnection between families and members of the larger society in general.

In my personal opinion, rather than ‘traditional’ I will refer to the human core essentials as FOUNDATIONAL rather than traditional values, for … as does any worthy foundation … they serve to hold up all other aspects/constructs of meaningful human life that are built upon and rely on them.

Essentially, foundational values such as truth/personal honesty and accountability, equity, empathy, kindness, compassion, and mercy are key to our maintaining a meaningful, fulfilling, and peaceful continuity in human connection and optimal expression – for these are the pedals on the flowers we call love, beauty, joy, peace, and bliss.

Indeed, the quest for modernity came at a great cost, as I wholeheartedly agree with similar opinion shared by many of our compatriots.

In our eagerness to embrace foreign ways, we abandoned the sacred systems that once kept our communities safe, united, and spiritually alert.

Modernity is not the enemy—but neglecting our roots is. We discarded our tested ways of protection and replaced them with systems we barely understand or control.

Today, we have mobile phones but no community vigilance, guns, but no spiritual defence, laws, but no fear of consequences.

The result? A land once guarded by ancestral presence now groans under the weight of crime, fear, and confusion.

It is time to return—not to superstition, but to balance.

Let us blend our ancient wisdom with modern solutions.

Let us honour our traditions while embracing progress—on our own terms.

Only then will beloved country Nigeria rise again in peace, dignity, and power.

In conclusion, this contribution is specifically talking of the consequences of our miseducation, effective neo-colonialism, emphasis on foreign languages and religions that limit our societal growth through exclusion of a large portion of our population who are not stupid, as against, practical/functional education that is resourced by wisdom (and native intelligence), science (customised to serve our needs), diligence, dignity beyond money and integrity at village-honour level of our foreparents.

We have shelved our justice system for what most of us don’t understand, producing courts of injustice, lawyers, judges, etc without integrity or fear of God. In the name of western-style capitalism which suits their people, we have ended up with societal menace of high-profile, insanely rich and wicked thieves, extortionist and outright dishonorable people, who have freedom of our modern permissive society; in the guise of our adopted modern political system, re- western democracy.

Finally, it should be emphasized that there is nothing wrong with democracy, it is the failure to adapt and align it with the traditional sensitivity of our people that defines the conflicts in its implementation in our clime, thereby obstructing its value to us!

Richard ODUSANYA

odusanyagold@gmail.com