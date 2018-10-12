MMA 2 Reopens After Over N400m Loss to Strike Action

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport II (MMA2) in Lagos has finally reopened after it was shut down by members of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

The protesters had disrupted flight activities at the airport on Wednesday and Thursday following a threat to sack some workers of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), and the BASL management’s refusal to cooperate with the interventions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NASA), called off the strike on Thursday night.

Aside the passengers that could not make their flight during the period of the protest, local airlines who could not use the Lagos Airport recorded losses in the excess of N400million, which could have led to enormous losses if the workers had not called off the ongoing strike.

Among those who raise concern was Dana Air, through its Corporate Communications Manager, Kingley Ezenwa, who called on the warring parties to resolve issues amicably noted that the comfort and satisfaction of the passengers was highly paramount for the existence of any airline, regulator or industry.

Similarly, The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Lagos Airport command, Aminchi Baraja who also waded into the matter said that the only solution to the issue was for the recall of the sacked staff and unionization of willing workers, accusing the unions of deliberately planning to sabotage the terminal if their demand was not met.

The decision to call of the strike was however reportedly brokered by the NACA and security agencies in and around the airport in an agreement signed by Ola Azeez, Group Head, Hman resources and Rodger Whittle, Group Executive Director, on behalf of BASL showing that the company agreed to the demands of the unions.

According to the signed agreement, Staff of BASL can now exercise their right at association, as they have always been, by indicating their willingness to join any of the aviation unions, while the management shall deduct and remit check-off dues as required by law.

The BASL also agreed to recall all the 27 members of the union that were laid off without loss of pay or service and deployed to where their services are required within the Resort Group, thereafter, the company intends to declare them redundant and it is willing to discuse their redundancy benefits with the unions in accordance with Section 20 of the Labour Act.

Business activities at the MMA 2 has however returned back to normalcy.