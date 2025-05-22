Missing Human Rights Activist Hamdiyya Found in Critical Condition in Zamfara State

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Missing human rights activist Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif has been found in critical condition at Bakura Hospital in Zamfara State, days after disappearing on Tuesday morning. Her lawyer, Barrister Abba Hikima, confirmed her discovery, stating that she appears to have been abducted, based on her physical state. She is now under security watch.

Hamdiyya had last been seen in Sokoto town while out to buy food. Her disappearance sparked serious concern until her location was confirmed. Hikima urged the Zamfara State government and security agencies to guarantee her safety and launch a full investigation.

2. The Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted as evidence a 2021 Abia State High Court judgment that awarded ₦1 billion in damages to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu over the unlawful invasion of his home by security forces. During Wednesday’s proceedings, a Department of State Services (DSS) operative, identified as “BBB,” testified that the DSS neither arrested nor detained Kanu in Kenya, disputing claims of his alleged abduction abroad. The witness also confirmed that Radio Biafra is unlicensed in Nigeria and accused Kanu of inciting violence and ordering enforced sit-at-home protests.

Under cross-examination, the DSS agent acknowledged court rulings deeming the invasion of Kanu’s home illegal and accepted the submission of multiple judgments critical of the federal government and security agencies. These documents were admitted into evidence without objection. The court adjourned until Thursday for the defense to conclude cross-examination, warning that if delayed further, questioning will be considered closed.

3. Peter Obi, former presidential candidate, has firmly denied rumors that he secretly met President Bola Tinubu in Rome to discuss a ₦225 billion debt crisis involving Fidelity Bank. Obi called the claim “baseless and malicious,” describing it as part of a blackmail campaign to damage his reputation. He clarified that his only interaction with Tinubu was a brief greeting during a Vatican event, and no private meeting took place.

He also debunked allegations that he owns Fidelity Bank, stating that while he once served as a director, the bank is publicly owned by over 500,000 shareholders. The Fidelity Bank debt issue, linked to a legacy case from its acquisition of FSB International Bank, is currently before the Supreme Court for clarification. Obi urged blackmailers to stop spreading lies, stating that such actions only harm innocent Nigerians and shareholders.

4. A tragic incident in Ibadan has sparked national outrage after 14-year-old Kehinde Alade was fatally shot by a stray police bullet while on his way to take an exam. The teenager, in SS1, was in a car driven by his father, who was allegedly fleeing from traffic officials while driving against traffic to get his children to school. The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the shooting and ordered a full, transparent investigation, assuring the public that the officer responsible is in custody.

The Egbeda Traditional Council described the incident as a “senseless loss” and demanded justice, calling for a ban on reckless firearm use in civilian areas. The boy’s father, Odunayo Alade, emotionally recounted the event, saying he had no idea police were involved in the chase and only wanted to get his children to school. His son was declared dead on arrival at UCH, and the family is devastated. The boy’s twin and three other children were in the vehicle during the incident. Alade, a single father for seven years, appealed tearfully for justice, calling the shooting a preventable tragedy.

5. The Youth Arise Movement (YAM) has urged the federal government to cancel plans to sell a recovered housing estate linked to former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and instead allocate the 753 duplexes to Nigeria’s Armed Forces members.

In a statement by its convener, Comrade Ademola Abidemi, the group appealed to the Minister of Housing, Ahmed Dangiwa, to prioritise military personnel who have long faced accommodation challenges. YAM argued that this would boost troop morale, demonstrate genuine support for national security, and prevent the corruption risks often associated with government asset sales.

The estate, officially handed over by the EFCC to the Housing Ministry on May 20, is scheduled for public sale through a transparent process. However, YAM expressed doubts about the process’s integrity, warning of potential fraud based on past asset sales. The group also called on President Tinubu to align the estate’s use with his Renewed Hope Agenda by providing the homes to armed forces members at subsidised rates with gradual salary deductions. YAM believes such a move would set a precedent in addressing military welfare and avoiding mismanagement of public assets.

6. President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Abidjan, while false rumours of a military coup were spreading on social media. The presidency released photos confirming his attendance, disproving claims that he had been killed or that army chief Lassina Doumbia had died.

Journalists in the country, including Christelle Kouamé, dismissed the reports and said there were no disruptions to internet access. Nearly 10,000 Facebook users discussed the fake coup, as the rumours were shared widely on X, Facebook, TikTok, and some news platforms.

During the meeting, the government discussed expanding electricity sources and improving housing. This situation reflects ongoing political tension in West Africa, where countries such as Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Guinea have experienced military takeovers. The rumours in Côte d’Ivoire came just before the government was set to host the African Development Bank’s annual meetings, where a new president would be chosen to succeed Akinwumi Adesina.

7. South Koreans are celebrating football star Son Heung-min after he captained Tottenham Hotspur to a historic Europa League victory, ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought and marking the first major title of his senior career. Images of Son draped in South Korea’s national flag after the win sparked a wave of national pride, with fans calling him a “national treasure” and praising his resilience through personal challenges, including a recent blackmail case involving false pregnancy claims.

Son expressed joy over the victory, calling it the happiest moment of his life. He thanked fans who stayed late to watch the match and apologized for the long wait to bring a trophy home. The celebration comes during a tense period in South Korea, following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and devastating wildfires.