Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, Criticized After Being Spotted in South Africa

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina, the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria and first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024, has faced criticism from some South Africans after she was reportedly seen in Cape Town.

A viral video showed Chidimma chatting and relaxing with some ladies at the Life Grand Café in Waterfront, Cape Town, on Sunday, February 9.

Her presence in the country sparked reactions, with some residents accusing her of sneaking back into South Africa after previously leaving under questionable circumstances.

One South African resident, Kwena Moleka, claimed that Chidimma left the country through illegal means and returned without any consequences.

She further accused the beauty queen of disregarding South African laws and showing no remorse for alleged fraudulent activities involving her and her mother.

Kwena also criticized the Home Affairs Border Management Agency, questioning their effectiveness and suggesting that Cape Town has become a hub for international criminals.

Others joined in, accusing Chidimma of not wanting to stay in Nigeria and taking advantage of loopholes in the system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...