Minimum wage: Labour suspends strike, Buhari to announce agreed figure

The organised labour, comprising Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and United Labour Congress (ULC), has suspended the planned nationwide strike.

The suspension was announced last night in Abuja after a closed door meeting of the Tripartite Committee on new minimum wage.

The industrial action was scheduled to commence 12 am on Tuesday.

The decision was reached after agreements and documents were signed. However, the exact figure agreed by the committee has not been disclosed. The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said that the amount will be made public after the presentation of the report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many Civil Servants were still uncertain about whether to go to work today or not. Some had to make a quick rush to work after confirming the news of the suspension.