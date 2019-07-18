Mikel Obi retires from international football

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi, has announced his retirement from the national team.

Mikel on Thursday, July 18, 2019, took to his official Instagram page to make this announcement while congratulating the Super Eagles team on winning the Bronze Medal at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament.

Mikel said that at the age of 32, it was time for him to take a bow and let the young ones take over.

Sharing a photo of himself in the national jersey, Mikel Obi wrote:

“Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my national career. In 2006, I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 Africa Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles.”

“My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career.

“At the age of 32, it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019.

Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years.”

Mikel’s first major tournament for Nigeria was at the 2006 AFCON in Egypt, where Nigeria won Bronze and his final appearance is still in Egypt where Nigeria again, finished with a bronze medal.

He however made just two appearances in the tournament and was reportedly sidelined due to an injury.

The 32 year-old recently signed as a free agent to join Trabzonspor.