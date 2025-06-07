Mike Ejeagha Dies at 95 After Viral ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo’ Comeback: Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Mbah Mourn

Nigerian highlife legend and cultural custodian, Chief Mike Ejeagha, popularly known as “Gentleman”, has died at the age of 95.

The legendary folklorist passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025, at exactly 8:00 p.m. at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu, following a prolonged 16-year battle with prostate cancer.

His eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, confirmed the news in a telephone interview with journalists on Saturday, June 7.

“Papa died at exactly 8 p.m. on Friday, and his body has been deposited in the morgue. I was with him during his final moments,” Emma said.

He added that his father had been diagnosed in 2006 and had experienced recurring health issues over the years.

“He was a peace-loving man and a genius,” he added.

The ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’ Revival

In 2024, Ejeagha’s song received went viral, when comedian and content creator Brain Jotter (Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie) featured the chorus of his 1983 classic “Onye Ori Utaba” (also known as “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche”) in a skit grew into a global dance challenge.

This trend, known widely as the “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo” challenge, revived interest in the music legend’s work.

“Thirty-nine years ago, he made magic. Thirty-nine years later, we danced to it again. Now, he rests — but his melody lives forever,”

Brain Jotter said in an emotional video shared on Instagram.

Following news of his death, tributes from across Nigeria’s political and cultural spheres flooded in.

President Bola Tinubu

In a statement released on Saturday, June 7, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said:

“Mike Ejeagha was one of Nigeria’s greatest folklorists, songwriters, and musicians. His music preserved and projected Igbo culture and customs.”

“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal, and build our nation.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

“Gentleman Mike Ejeagha was more than a musician; he was a storyteller, a teacher, and a guardian of Igbo oral tradition,”

Atiku wrote on social media.

“Thanks to Brain Jotter, highlife maestro Mike Ejeagha had his ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance before the curtain was drawn. Rest in music.”

Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi

Peter Obi mourned the music legend via X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“His songs will continue to echo through generations as testaments to wisdom, culture, and truth.”

“Through his work, he immortalised the essence of life – its humour, discipline, spirituality, and resilience.”

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah, who had honoured Ejeagha during his lifetime by reconstructing Obinagu Road and renaming it Chief Mike Ejeagha Road, expressed deep sorrow:

“Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador, and a revered son of Enugu State. His death leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill.”

“We will ensure his memory is duly immortalised.”

Mike Ejeagha’s music career spanned over 60 years, with a vast catalog of songs that used Igbo proverbs, traditional instrumentation, and moral teachings.

He was especially popular in the 1980s in Igbo-speaking communities and beyond.

As of this report, the Ejeagha family has not released official funeral arrangements, though his son confirmed they would meet soon to decide on plans.

Ejeagha had previously instructed that his body not be embalmed or kept long in the morgue.