Migrant Caravan: Group Which Stormed US Border to be Deported

Mexico will deport up to 500 migrants who attempted to storm the US border, according to its interior ministry.

The groups were rounded up after trying to cross the border “violently” and “illegally” on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

Dozens of people- including women and children were seen running towards the fence that separates the two countries near the city of Tijuana.

US border officers used tear gas to repel them.

Mexico’s interior ministry said in a statement that a group of “nearly 500 migrants” had “tried to cross the border in a violent way”.

Those identified as having taken part in these “violent events” would be deported immediately, it said.

It added that the actions of the migrants had violated the legal migration framework and could have gone out of hand.

They say they are fleeing persecution, poverty and violence in their home countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

However, they now face a long wait to see if their asylum applications will be accepted by the US, with President Donald Trump vowing to keep each migrant on the Mexican side of the border until courts have decided their case.

Amid growing desperation on Sunday, about 500 migrants were taking part in a peaceful protest for the right to seek political asylum in the US.

“We aren’t criminals! We are hard workers,” they chanted.

Mexico’s Home Secretary, Alfonso Navarrete, said the migrants had asked for help to organise the demonstration, but were then reportedly encouraged by some of the movement’s leaders to split into different groups so they could make a run for the border and try to cross into the US.