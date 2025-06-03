Midnight Exams by Torchlight: Delta Educationist Speaks on WAEC Delay, Students’ Ordeal

It was a long and harrowing night for many students in Delta State and other parts of Nigeria last week, as candidates sitting for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were forced to write their English Language paper under the cover of darkness, some aided only by torchlights.

The unprecedented delay, which caused the paper to commence hours after its scheduled time, sparked nationwide outrage. In some schools, the examination stretched deep into the night, creating both logistical nightmares and emotional strain for students, parents, and school administrators.

Speaking exclusively to The News Chronicle, Justus Oboh, an educationist and examination officer at a government secondary school in Delta State, shed light on the situation that many described as “a national embarrassment.”

“Now, how many people are using torch these days when phones serve the same purpose?” he asked rhetorically, before highlighting the dilemma. “Should we allow students to use phones as torchlights, knowing full well that it would also give them access to the internet and AI?”

Oboh painted a grim picture of the infrastructure gap plaguing the nation’s educational system. “You will also agree with me that 80% of Nigerian secondary schools—both public and private—do not have electricity. Most disheartening is that they don’t even have the wiring to enable the use of a generator.”

The delayed examination, which was meant to hold earlier in the day, kept students waiting for hours. Many, according to Oboh, had not eaten, expecting the exam to follow the official timetable. “They couldn’t even go in search of food, for fear that the supervisors might arrive at any moment—like the biblical story of the ten virgins waiting for the bridegroom.”

In some schools, the English Language Paper 2 did not conclude until as late as 10:30 p.m., according to Oboh. “Before I could finish and make sure all students were discharged from the school premises, it was already 11:45 p.m. The fear of how to get home safely created a traumatic situation for many students,” he said.

Students were not the only ones caught between a rock and a hard place; many teachers and invigilators were also stuck navigating the logistical maze. With little or no lighting, poor infrastructure, and security risks heightened by the late hour, it was a night that exposed the soft underbelly of the country’s education sector.

In the eye of the storm is the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), which released a statement acknowledging the delay and the hardship caused.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) acknowledges the challenges currently being faced during the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidate, 2025, including the delay in the timely conduct of English Language Paper 2,” the statement read.

WAEC attributed the delay to its firm stance against examination malpractice. “While maintaining the integrity and security of our examination, we faced considerable challenges primarily due to our major aim of preventing leakage of any paper. While we successfully achieved our objective, it inadvertently impacted the timeliness and seamless conduct of the examination.”

The Council cited logistical hurdles, security concerns, and sociocultural factors as contributing to the delay and emphasized that steps are now being taken to prevent a recurrence. It further noted that it is working closely with security agencies to ensure smoother operations in the future.

Despite the apology issued, education stakeholders say the incident underscores a more significant problem—one that extends beyond WAEC and strikes at the heart of Nigeria’s underfunded and overstretched public education system.

Oboh called for urgent reforms to prevent such occurrences in the future. “We can’t continue to push our students to the wall and expect them to perform magic. If we keep treating them like afterthoughts, we’ll keep getting results that reflect that neglect.”