Microsoft sacks over 300 workers in fresh wave of layoffs

Microsoft has sacked more than 300 workers in a new round of job cuts, according to details filed in Washington state.

The move comes just a month after the company laid off around 6,000 employees, as part of efforts to adjust its workforce and management structure.

The tech giant, which had 228,000 workers across the world as of June 2024, has not revealed which departments were affected by this latest decision.

However, it explained that the job cuts were a response to changing business needs and the fast pace of the technology sector.

This recent downsizing follows the company’s earlier statement in 2023, where it announced that about 10,000 jobs would be lost due to economic challenges and shifting customer demands.

At the time, the company insisted that those layoffs had nothing to do with employee performance.

Just weeks ago, Microsoft shut down Skype, its long-running video and messaging service.

The platform had been active for more than 20 years before it was officially discontinued.

As the company continues to make internal changes, it said the goal is to prepare better for what lies ahead in the tech market.