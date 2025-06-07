MGG: The Return Of A True Representative

“The difference between good and bad representation in parliament lies on the path of the constituents placed right before them to make or mar”……….Anonymous

One name that rings the bell on the political space of Bauchi State across party divide as of today is that of Muhammed Garba Gololo (MGG), a soft spoken politician, intelligent, educated and respectful that deploys energy and resources to serve his people, believing more in action than pretence.

He is a man, who labored assiduously to put smiles on the faces of his impoverished constituents when he, had the opportunity in the national assembly as their representatives from, 2015-2019.

A man who religiously stood by his Oath of Allegiance, first to his people, Bauchi State and Nigeria for four years without deviating. A man of his words and actions who plays politics with decorum and respect that steadily transformed him unconsciously to the status of a giant within his class and a thorn in the flesh of weaklings and jobbers.

Gololo’s style of representation applied that the true import of a man’s activities becomes clearer many a time with the passage of time. For time indeed is a great revealer. With time, we have the benefit of hindsight; with time, whatever falsehood that may have been used to encapsulate the truth usually gives way; indeed with time, a clear verdict can be passed on the activities of any one for the, then benefits or otherwise of such activities of any one, for them the benefits or otherwise of such actions become evident.

One major area that time, clearly demonstrates this reality is leadership. With the beginning of the tenure of a leader, we can safely begin to pass a verdict as we usually do to see such actions in their full essence.

A leader may be very unpopular and accused of all sorts of evils ignorantly whilst in office but quite often with the passage of time and when the activities of such leadership are viewed against the backdrop of posterity and history, a positive verdict may emerge.

Abraham Lincoln of the United States of America today is regarded as a visionary leader. This wasn’t the case when he was in power. In fact, he was accused of all sorts of evils which unfortunately culminated in his assassination. Such allegations and accusations might have been popular at that time, similar to what the robust representation of Rt. Hon. Muhammed Garba Gololo passed through in the hands of opponents and detractors combined within Gamawa federal constituency, he represented from 2015-2019 but with the passage of time, such accusations and allegations are not only puerile but patently unfounded, laughable and myopic that attracted several public and individual apologies.

Years on, with the passage of time, an x-ray of MGG’s representation against the backdrop of posterity clearly point to a patriot and visionary leader who made a mark on the political turf. Conversely, some leaders may have seemingly been popular for a season in their times but the passage of time revealed some other things that placed a big question mark not only on their leadership, but even on their sanity.

For instance, it bears repeating that former president Olusegun Obasanjo was partly alleged to be the architect of Nigeria’s present socio-political and economic woes for daring to unilaterally impose himself for Third Tenure and other misfits to power in his hey days, particularly the endorsement Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was wrongly adjudged, clueless and very incompetent. We are all painfully paying for those infractions today. History thus offers us the greatest opportunity to pass a verdict on any leadership. To build our nation, it is my firm belief that we must develop the capacity of x-raying the activities of our leaders not only when they are in office but more so when they are out of office, for then the import of their past activities begin to bear fruit. We can then pass a verdict as a pointer and guide to others who may emerge as leaders. Even while out of office, MGG is still attending to the needs of his people and serving their interest in his private capacity as an illustrious son for posterity.

To be honest, the persistent battering of our national psyche as well as alleged mindless looting of public treasury by unscrupulous leaders has seemingly turned us to perpetual cynics, critics and naysayers. The result is that we usually rush to pass a guilty verdict on our leaders without bothering to authenticate the truth that should not be the case.

That kind of attitude is capable of sending wrong signals to our best brains and patriots who might be discouraged from seeking public office for fear of not being appreciated no matter the efforts to improve our living standards.

For instance, in Gamawa federal constituency of Bauchi State, blind critics of Muhammed Garba Gololo when he held sway, had severally adjudged his representation as poor despite glaring evidence of credible performance that are still in use and can be seen and touched even by the most jaundiced critic.

To arrive the coast safely without getting drowned by the tides of opposition, MGG inherited a myriad of developmental problems in 2015 that he had to address with caution. Through determination, he changed the narrative from all fronts and repositioned the fortunes of the federal constituency that unconsciously, became a source of envy and hatred that attracted him stiff challenges from opponents.

As a focused, determined and admired politician, majority of those that mattered in the federal constituency were admirable and appreciable of his stewardship. He caused the commissioning of several projects he initiated and actualized for the benefit of the people. The projects were evenly distributed attracting commendations from the then state governor, M.A Abubakar, party chieftains across the divide and benefitting communities.

Gololo’s representation actualized the construction of brand new fully equipped Primary Health Care Centres across the federal constituency with accompanying boreholes and ambulances, he also constructed several roads and connected several villages to the national grid and in some cases, solar-powered street lights were provided.

In water supply, new motorized and hand-pumped boreholes were provided to different communities while others were reactivated and put to use to ameliorate the perennial water scarcity bedeviling the area.

Not only that, Gololo introduced a transparent scholarship scheme to support and encourage brilliant students from his constituency in tertiary institutions across the country, as well as financial support as part of his economic empowerment initiative to members of his constituency across party divides.

As a representative of Gamawa federal constituency, he secured several employment opportunities in the public and private sectors for his people as well as other needed support for their well-being.

In the agricultural sector as the main stay of the constituents, he supported farmers with agricultural Inputs including tractors, improved seeds and seedlings, herbicides and pesticides accompanied with assorted fertilizers for bumper harvest and economic stability.

He launched a total war against desert encroachment by embarking of an aggressive tree planting exercise across the federal constituency as well as construction of several box culverts linking villages and refill of gullies and ditches created by erosion.

Through his initiative, several medical outreaches were sponsored within the constituency targeting the less privileged that could not afford hospital medical bills while critical cases were referred to public and private hospitals on his sponsorship for proper medical attention.

Education was not left out of his transformational effort as over 50 classroom blocks were constructed and equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids accompanied with assorted text and exercise books and writing materials for free distribution to pupils in various schools across the federal constituency while the youth instead of idling away or used as political thugs by mean politicians, were brought closer and injected with various gifts ranging from motorcycles, tricycles, wheelbarrows, bulls and assorted vehicles as the womenfolk received sewing, weaving and grinding machines accompanied with take-off grants to off-set running cost for their economic empowerment.

As a onetime representative now on vacation, he refused to relax in service delivery as he has just awarded a multi-billion naira contract to a reputable company for the construction of a multi-purpose earth dam at Gololo town in the federal constituency for steady clean water supply, irrigation and fishing purposes.

What else, from the aforementioned brief on the stewardship of MGG in the 8th House of Representatives, that should be reciprocated by the constituents other than to express their loyalty, support with intensified prayers for the return of their illustrious son to their representation in 2027 for better dividends?

A prominent traditional ruler in the federal constituency who pleaded for anonymity said: “Since the absence of MGG from the House of Representatives in 2019, the federal constituency has been thrown into mourning, rendered an orphan suffering from underdevelopment and abject poverty with youth idling away without direction.

“It is only the State Governor as the leader of all that comes to our aid from time to time when the need arises in line of duty. We need Muhammed Garba Gololo back to our service in 2027 no matter what. We shall drag him out of his comfort zone to return under the platform of any party of his choice and represent us. Our votes are for him and for him alone and no any other person other than him. He was tested and had passed the test with distinction. He should remain our representative to infinity.”

Muhammad is a commentator on National Issues.