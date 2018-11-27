Metele Attack: PDP, Atiku Dancing on the Graves of Patriotic Soldiers – APC

Following the allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that military funds have been diverted to finance the 2019 election campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the APC has described the allegation as a sad reminder of the evil and retrogressive practices the PDP was notorious for during its defunct rule.

The PDP had accused the ruling APC and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali of alleged diversion of military funds for the APC campaign, but the APC has said distanced itself from such allegations saying, it would could never “apply such morbid practice as brazenly displayed during the immediate-past PDP administration”.

The APC said that unlike the previous PDP government who was alleged to have shared funds allocated to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast among its leaders and cronies, the APC was much concerned about the plight of the soldiers.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu stated that it was clear that the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have “decided to dance on the graves of our valiant and patriotic soldiers by politicising their deaths in the recent Boko Haram attack on the Nigerian Army Metele base.

“The PDP and Atiku are playing desperate politics where even the blood of our fallen heroes is fair game. Their actions are callous and insensitive to the families and dependents of the late soldiers and indeed our military which battles daily to ensure our territorial integrity.

“Nigerians see through PDP’s ploy to score political points as elections approach and it will surely backfire.

“While the APC mourns the death of our military and other security personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, we urge them to remain focussed on the brave task of securing the nation,” the APC said.

The party further reiterated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration’s efforts to bringing lasting peace and security to all parts of the country and ensuring that previously displaced persons are rehabilitated to resume their normal and productive lives.