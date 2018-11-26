Mercy Johnson Bags Best Actress of The Year Award

Ace actress, Mercy Johnson has won the Best Actress of the Year Eloy Award 2018. The top screen mistress was full of smiles last night as went for the awards at the Exquisite Lady of The Year Award (Eloy Award) which held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

The actress took to her social media page to thank her fans for the honour.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, she wrote: “Thanks @eloyawards. I’m honored and humbled. And thanks to my incredible fans who I call my friends for bringing this. Una deserve kiss and all God’s blessings. #eloyawards2018 #sevenandahalfdate.”

The multi-purpose artiste, wife and mother has won several other awards including Best Actress Award (Nollywood Movie Awards 2009, 2011 and Icon Movie Awards 2012); Best Actress -Africa Collaboration (Ghana Movie Awards 2012, 2015),Best Actress in Leading Role (NMA 2013), Best Comedic Act/ Best Actress – Viewers’ Choice (Icon Movie Awards 2014); Best Lead Actress Award (NMA 2014), among others.