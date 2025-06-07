Mercy for Mokwa

Deadly flash floods in Niger State have vented nature’s fury showing that more than ever there is need to check the devastating impact of climate change and especially support those who are most vulnerable.

Nigeria’s propensity to close the barn door only after the horse has bolted has been in full display in recent days. Some days ago, the Kano State delegation returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State was involved in a deadly accident. When the bus conveying them back to the state plunged over a bridge, about twenty of them died. As part of its response to the tragedy and to soothe the pains of their undoubtedly heartbroken families, if anything like that, the Kano State government promised to give the family of each of the deceased the sum of one million Naira. To ease the pain of the families, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun also made donations running into millions of Naira to the families of the victims.

The National Sports Festival in Ogun state was a massive success, a mammoth triumph of sports and its values over Nigeria’s increasingly fraught fault lines. To have tragedy follow on its coattails is sad beyond words.

But the Nigerian reality is that these accidents keep happening. In Nigeria today, it is no small risk to travel on Nigerian roads. Poor road infrastructure and deadly insecurity combine to turn many of those roads into death traps.

Many Nigerians have either died or fallen into the hands of bandits while traveling on Nigerian roads. Such is the risk. But many Nigerians continue to ply these roads because they have no options.

Every year, as seasons replace seasons, Nigeria is on high alert for floods. This high alert comes both from a place of hindsight and science. It is common knowledge that some parts of Nigeria, particularly some states in Nigeria are prone to flood at specific times of the year. In recent years, deadly floods have flashed through Jigawa, Kogi, Benue and other states wreaking havoc. Last year, floods practically submerged Maiduguri, the Borno State, capital leaving casualties in their thousands. This year, it is Mokwa in Niger State that have witnessed first hand what floods can do. More than two hundred people have been killed so far with hundreds more missing. The destruction to properties and livelihoods is simply unquantifiable.

The floods highlight just how susceptible Niger State is to natural and unnatural disasters. Some months ago, a drowning incident in Niger State resulted in dozens of death after a boat capsized.

Nature may be what it is , but the Nigerian government is also what it is, unfortunately – inept, incompetent, corrupt, and confused. Nature may be the wildest of them all but it is by no means uncontrollable. A proactive government in a progressive country will put infrastructure in place. Such a government will fortify its disaster preparedness and make provisions to absorb the greatest impacts of what is coming, especially given that science can often predict its coming with uncanny certainty.

Yet, every year, a government which is adept at misplacing its priorities is caught cold and flat-footed by predicted floods while families and livelihoods are swept away.

Natural disasters in Nigeria disproportionately affect the most vulnerable Nigerians. Protecting them should be high on the list of government’s priorities. This must translate into taking measures to shield them from the most devastating impact of floods and other natural disasters.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,

Ikewilly9@gmail.com