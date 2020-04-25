Mentally deranged man hacks 70 year-old father to death

A 70-year-old man, one Godwin Ezeofor has been allegedly murdered by his 37-year-old son, Chigorom Ezeofor in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

The suspect who is said to be mentally retarded committed the dastardly act on Saturday morning at Umuezegoro kindred, Umuchiana village, Ekwulobia.

Confirming the incident, Anambra Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police, Haruna Mohammed said, “at about 9:45 am today, One Mr Timothy Ezeofor of Umuezegoro Kindred Unuchiana Village reported at Aguata Police Station that at about 8:am of the same day, his elder brother, Godwin Ezeofor aged 70 years of the same address, was allegedly murdered using axe by his son, one Chigorom Ezeofor, aged about 37 years of the same address.

“The Complainant added that the suspect has been mentally ill for the past eight years.

“Following the report, Police Operatives attached to Aguata Division led by the DPO CSP Ayeni Oluwadare mobilised to scene. The victim was photographed and rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor and corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy,” he revealed.

Mohammed said the axe with which the murder was carried has been taken into custody.

According to him, “the suspect who looked insane was arrested and taken to the station for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”