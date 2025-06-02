Men’s Lies vs. Women’s Gold Digging: A Battle of Double Standards

Veteran Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Mosun Filani Oduoye recently stirred the waters of public opinion with a bold social media post that felt less like a rant and more like a well-aimed slap at hypocrisy. With the elegance of someone simply “thinking out loud,” she asked a question that lingers like perfume in a crowded room: why do the same men who hail polygamy as natural suddenly go mute when it comes to offering their daughters as second, third, or fourth wives?

“Your own daughter can’t share, right?” she posted, raising eyebrows and lifting veils of pretense. In another punchy line, she highlighted how men who label women as gold diggers never want their own daughters marrying broke men.

Cue the reactions. Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo chimed in with laughing emojis and a cheeky “Don’t loud it,” as if to say, “You’re spilling sacred truths too loudly.”

But Mosun didn’t just start a conversation—she cracked open a societal vault of contradictions. She touched the nerve of a system where men endorse polygamy as an African birthright but won’t stomach the idea of their beloved daughters being anything other than the one and only. Where the same tongues that accuse women of chasing wealth are allergic to poverty when it knocks on their daughters’ doors in the form of love.

Her words weren’t just about marriage—they were about the fundamental dishonesty embedded in our cultural expectations. They exposed a mirror, and many flinched.

Let’s be honest: deception and materialism are not new dancers on the Nigerian relationship floor. Men are often painted as smooth-talking dream peddlers, and women, as relentless miners in pursuit of gold. Yet when the music plays, both genders seem to take turns leading and following in a dance choreographed by societal pressure, poverty, and a desperate need for validation.

We live in a culture where many young men will trek miles to class, rotate the same two shirts for months, and sleep through hunger to avoid going home for the holidays—all in the name of survival and pride. Yet these same young men know that if they dare confess love without a job or a car, they might as well be whispering into the void.

On the other side of the coin, women are not spared. Social norms have wired many to view financial support from men not just as comfort, but as proof of love. A girl asking her father for transport money every week risks feeling infantilized or burdensome. So, society whispers a “solution” into her ear: find a man who can make life easier.

Thus begins the game—of “packaging,” of posturing, of impressing. Women wear confidence like armor, men wear borrowed clothes like ambition. Relationships become auditions. Who can pretend better? Who can provide more? Who can extract the most without appearing greedy?

The truth? Both men and women are guilty of deception. Some women date multiple men not for fun, but as an insurance policy—to test who is real, who is fake, and who can provide. Some men create a facade so polished they could sell illusions for a living—posing as millionaires with rented lifestyles just to win affection.

We have created a market of inflated expectations. Parents encourage daughters to find men who are “useful,” “responsible,” and “not a burden.” And those same daughters, raised to pursue comfort and stability, are judged for expecting exactly what they were taught to want.

Let’s not even pretend this crisis of character is limited to the youth. Among elites, marriage is no longer just about love—it’s strategy. Alliances are built between families like business mergers. A good match now means securing access, preserving wealth, or guaranteeing upward mobility. Polygamy, once condemned in theory, suddenly becomes palatable when wrapped in wealth and political gain.

What Mosun exposed is deeper than hypocrisy; it is the anatomy of a society battling conflicting ideals—tradition vs. modernity, love vs. survival, sincerity vs. packaging. Her post was a whistle blown on a game everyone plays but no one wants to admit they’re in.

This isn’t a battle between men and women. It’s a shared guilt, a mutual dance of deception where everyone wants to marry “up” but no one wants to be looked down upon. In that scramble, truth is sacrificed at the altar of appearance, and love becomes a luxury only the already comfortable can afford.

So, are men truly the liars and women the diggers? Or are we all just participants in a drama where roles shift based on opportunity, power, and desperation?

Until we can tell our daughters and sons the same truths, until we stop glorifying one form of selfishness while condemning the other, we’ll keep spinning in this endless carousel—where love wears a mask, and reality sits quietly in the corner, sipping irony.

