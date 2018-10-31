Meet Kabiru Dogo, New Sunshine Stars Head Coach

Following the exit of the former coach of Sunshine Stars of Akure, Henry Abiodun, the Ondo State Government has unveiled Kabiru Dogo, former coach of Nasarawa United as the Sunshine Stars handler.

Dogo who was unveiled at the Club’s head office in Akure, had signed up for a one year contract with the Ondo state team after Abiodun’s exit following a disappointing finish last season.

The new coach will be assisted by Kayode Julius, Sulaiman Kamil and Busuyi Olu as they are expected to resume duties immediately.

It will be recalled that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN ordered the dissolution of the management and the sacking of the technical crew following a poor season.

The decision by the state government to overhaul Sunshine Stars was due to its poor outing last season.

The state Commissioner for sports and youth development, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, who confirmed this noted that it is on record that the team managed to escape relegation last season and ended up in the 18th position, out of the 20 teams that participated.

However, the crisis that rocked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) during the season gave the automatic ticket to all the teams for the new season, saving Sunshine Stars from being relegated.