An Indian man, Ramkumar Sarangapani has revealed that he wants to achieve 100 Guinness World Record titles.
According to guinnessworldrecord, the talented Ramkumar who is skilled at creating large scale items and mosaics to record involving magnets believes he can do it all.
It was disclosed that by profession, he is a numismatist, which involves the study or collection of currency, including coins, tokens, paper money and related objects.
The report had it that the 41-year-old who is a South Indian national has been living in Dubai since 2003 and worked in many multinational firms before launching his own in 2012.
Ramkumar, a graduate of finance is fascinated with breaking world records, sometimes just for fun, or sometimes as an opportunity to praise the country in which he lives – the United Arab Emirates.
With 18 (currently the person with the most amount of records in the pan Arab region) to his name already, Ramkumar is aiming to bag at least 100 world records.
Speaking to newsmen, he said “I have all the certificates hung up on different walls across my office”.
“One wall is not enough space anymore.”
It would be recalled that in October 2020, his record for the longest line of dice, a record he has kept since January 2018, was broken.
“Next thing I know, I have 5 open applications with Guinness World Records,” he said.
“It was September 2017 when I was awarded my first record for longest chain of magnets, and I was fascinated by the recognition I received.
“So, I put a plan to break one world record every month, so I did for the next 5 titles.”
