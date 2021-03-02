Tuesday, March 02, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Meet Indian Man who wants to break 100 world records

An Indian man, Ramkumar Sarangapani has revealed that he wants to achieve 100 Guinness World Record titles.

According to guinnessworldrecord, the talented Ramkumar who is skilled at creating large scale items and mosaics to record involving magnets believes he can do it all.

It was disclosed that by profession, he is a numismatist, which involves the study or collection of currency, including coins, tokens, paper money and related objects.

The report had it that the 41-year-old who is a South Indian national has been living in Dubai since 2003 and worked in many multinational firms before launching his own in 2012.

Ramkumar, a graduate of finance is fascinated with breaking world records, sometimes just for fun, or sometimes as an opportunity to praise the country in which he lives – the United Arab Emirates.

With 18 (currently the person with the most amount of records in the pan Arab region) to his name already, Ramkumar is aiming to bag at least 100 world records.

Below are his current records:

  • Largest pair of earrings – 200 centimeters
  • Largest gift card – 6.15 square meters
  • Longest chain of magnets – 50,201 total number
  • Largest banknote mosaic (image) – 29.20 square meters
  • Largest pop up greetings card – 8.20 square meters
  • Most pages in a photograph flip book – 1440 total number
  • Largest magnet sentence – 50,102 total number
  • Largest banknote sentence – 5,005 total number
  • Largest magnet word – 50,020 total number
  • Longest magnet sculpture – 75.20 centimeters
  • Largest business card – 6.00 square meters
  • Largest desk calendar – 6.2525 square meters
  • Largest playing card – 2.87 meters
  • Largest banknote word – 3,040 total number
  • Largest electronic greetings card – 12 square meters
  • Longest line of plastic cards – 3,194 total number
  • Largest license plate – 2.97 square meters
  • Smallest pack of playing cards – 7mm X 5mm X 4.86mm

Speaking to newsmen, he said “I have all the certificates hung up on different walls across my office”.

“One wall is not enough space anymore.”

It would be recalled that in October 2020, his record for the longest line of dice, a record he has kept since January 2018, was broken.

When quizzed on when his fascination with record-breaking began, he averred that back in 2017 one of his friends argued that only ‘superhumans’ can make it to the GWR hall of fame.

“Next thing I know, I have 5 open applications with Guinness World Records,” he said.

“It was September 2017 when I was awarded my first record for longest chain of magnets, and I was fascinated by the recognition I received.

“So, I put a plan to break one world record every month, so I did for the next 5 titles.”

 

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940
The News Chronicle