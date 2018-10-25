Meet 14-year-old Oluwatunmise: Nigerian Schoolgirl with ‘Electric Brain’

A 14-year-old school girl identified as Oluwatunmise Idowu, is being celebrated online and has got the internet buzzing with mixed reactions over how incredibly smart she is.

It was learnt that Oluwatunmise had in 2016, solved 17 Mathematical problems correctly in 60 seconds, on the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show, an impressive feat that earned her the nickname, ‘Electric Brain’.

There’s no doubt that the future is bright for the young girl who is not only brilliant but also great at thinking critically under pressure.

‏Her incredible news was broken online via a twitter handle containing her picture with the inscription: “Meet Oluwatunmise Idowu, 14-year-old girl who has been described as a scholar with an “electric” brain. In 2016, she solved 17 Mathematical problems correctly in 60 seconds, a record on Cowbellpedia TV-Quiz Show. The record is still unbroken till date.”

Many social media users have expressed love for the young girl who is definitely one of the smart heads in her generation.