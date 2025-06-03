Medicine After Death, Nigeria’s Eye Service Syndrome

Too many boots on the ground, too late. Forty-seven lives extinguished in Naka, and suddenly the government remembers the town exists. The security forces arrive, not to prevent bloodshed, but to sweep up what remains of a massacre they allowed. It’s the Nigerian tradition of eye service where action only follows outrage, and outrage only comes when enough bodies stack up. But who speaks for the dead? And what exactly is the state protecting, if not its people?

Men in uniform, shiny Hilux trucks, weapons slung across shoulders, eyes scanning a landscape already soaked in grief. The state has arrived but not to protect. It has come to perform. Forty-seven civilians lie cold in their graves, slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen in yet another chapter of a familiar Nigerian horror story. And as always, the state shows up late, with sirens and statements, but never with justice.

This isn’t security. This is eye service.

In Nigeria, tragedy is a prerequisite for attention. Communities like Naka, Agatu, Guma,Ukum,Ayilamo and Kajuru know this pattern too well. The government does not come to shield its people from danger it comes to save face when death becomes too loud to ignore. Until bodies are stacked like firewood and mourning mothers fill the air with wails too heavy to bury, the state remains deaf. Then suddenly, helicopters hover, governors visit, and press releases start flying like confetti over a charred landscape.

But no number of bulletproof vests can bring back the dead.

It is an old script. The actors change, the blood doesn’t. We have watched this film on repeat armed herdsmen descend, civilians flee or fall, and days later, Abuja wakes up with outrage that tastes like ash. It is not protection when soldiers only march after the massacre. It is not governance when the only response is reactive, performative, and calculated for television.

Why do we keep dying before we are seen?

There is a more terrifying question lurking beneath this crisis. Who does the Nigerian state serve, if not the vulnerable? When communities cry out months in advance, reporting strange herdsmen movements, illegal grazing, and rising tensions, those in power call it alarmist. When local vigilantes are overwhelmed, they are criminalized. And when the bloodbath finally comes, it is explained as clashes, reprisal attacks, communal disputes. Euphemisms that insult the dead and exonerate the killers.

Let’s speak plainly, these are not clashes. This is ethnic cleansing by slow drip. A rural genocide ignored into normalization.

And yet the only time Naka becomes visible is after its people vanish.

To stand in the aftermath of this horror and count the number of security personnel now parading the town is to see the bitter irony of Nigeria’s governance. These were the very forces missing when it mattered. Their arrival now is not for protection it is public relations. It is medicine after death. A state more concerned with headlines than headstones. A nation that responds with force, not foresight.

Where is the justice?

Justice would mean not just deploying soldiers, but investigating the networks funding and arming these killers. Justice would mean holding accountable the politicians who use these killings as bargaining chips in regional chess games. Justice would mean remembering Naka next week, and not only when her earth drinks blood. It would mean treating every life in the Middle Belt as precious, not disposable.

But justice is not fashionable in Nigeria. Tragedy is.

We must reject this cycle. We must reject the insult of being remembered only in death. Communities like Naka deserve the dignity of prevention not condolences. They deserve policy, not pity. And they deserve to be seen while still alive.

Because when a government only arrives at the graveside, it is not governing. It is scavenging.

Let Naka be the last place we come too late. But if history is any guide, we know better. We always know better.

There is no justice in a government that only shows up for the funeral. Until Naka is protected before the massacre, not after, we remain a country governed by press statements and security optics not by compassion or law.

The dead of Naka are not statistics. They are a verdict,a damning indictment of a state that shows up only to be seen, never to serve. And if this is what governance means in Nigeria, then maybe the real crime is not just in the killings, but in the silence that always precedes them.

Let history not record that we kept counting bodies while pretending we had a government. Let Naka be the last time we arrive too late. But we know better.

Stephanie Shaakaa

shaakaastephanie@yahoo.com

08034861434