May 27 Celebration of Children’s Day: A Clarion Appeal To Make A Declaration As To A National Public Holiday

The May 27 of every year has been designated as a celebration day to mark the Children’s Day, though each country around the world has its own designated day to mark this remarkable day. Nigeria is one of those countries in the world that has slated the day to annually observe the Children’s Day. It has been the usual doings that this significant day is observed in schools than in general by all and sundry. This paper is of the recommendation that the May 27 of every calendar year be officially declared as a National Public Holiday across the nation to commemorate its significance in the best interest of the a child.

One might ask ‘why is the May 27 said to be significant?’ I humbly desire to state in my view that this day is significant for the following reasons:

It is the day once in a year slated for children who are the future of the nation; The period of childhood is a day once in one’s lifetime;

Children have the cause to be brought together at least once in a year;

It is an indication to children across the nation that the government cares for them.

So, this day is clearly a significant day in the life of Nigerian children. Therefore, I humbly submit that it is not out of place to declare this day as a national public holiday across the federation. Most importantly, children have always been marking this day in the absence of their parents and or guardian as the case might be who are definitely engaged at work or office. In fact, a child being on holiday from school on this occasion in the absence of his parents or guardians is likely to make him vulnerable to being taken advantage of in one way or the other. Declaring this day as a national public holiday will also show children that the government cares about their well-being by sacrificing such a day by making their parents or guardian to be off-work on the occasion of the celebration. This day should also be a day wherein parents or guardians spend some time with their children or wards as it is evident that some parents or guardians hardly have the slightest time to spend with their children. So, this day should be a day for parents or guardians to go out and spend some time with their children or wards together either attending seminars or orientation, etc. on the rights and duties of children as stipulated in the Child’s Rights Act or Law (as the case might be).

Some critiques might say that there is no reason for declaring this day as a national public holiday. I beg to defer, with due respect to these critiques! One cannot eat his cake and still have it at the same time! We cannot talk of doing things in the best interest of children yet, we do not really feel concerned for the need for them to be in the company of their parents or guardian.

Also, some critiques might also say that Nigeria has been experiencing too many holidays in a calendar year. I also beg to disagree, with due respect to these critiques! This day should not just be compared with other holidays or in the alternative, it is correct to submit that this day is of its own significance and importance. So, the facts that there are other holidays in a calendar year should not be a ground for disapproving the declaration of the day as a national public holiday!

Furthermore, I sincerely believe that declaring this day as a national holiday is in the best interest of a child. Many programmes will also be staged for children where such children will benefit in the company of their parents or guardians. I also submit that schools should hold whatever academic or school’s programme on the celebration of the day outside the May 27, as those teachers or school authorities too have their children or wards to also cater for. I definitely know that there are other benefits to having this day declared as a national holiday beyond what I have explained!

Permit me to also canvass that government at all levels should also have considerable budget allocated for the welfare of Nigerian children across the nation.

Finally, I support and call for a declaration of this May 27 to be declared as a national public holiday as a day for parents or guardian and their children or wards to share time together in the best interest of the children or wards. I therefore appeal to the government to hold this view. Members of the public and rights activists are also appealed to champion this cause, in the best interest of the children.

______________

e-mail: hameed_ajibola@yahoo.com