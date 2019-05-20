Mavin’s New Act, Rema Claims To Have Suffered – How True Is this?

So, two days ago, Divine Ikubor popularly known by his stage name, Rema who was recently signed by Mavins records took to his instagram page @heisrema and posted a picture of himself lying down shirtless while surrounded with crispy dollar notes. He captioned the picture, “I remember when I dey suffer”.

Recall that Rema is 18 years old and just got signed into Mavins, one of the biggest music records in Nigeria. The first thing that came to my mind when I saw his picture was, “Which suffer is he really referring to? Dude, you are just 18, probably fresh from secondary school”.

Thing is, I don’t know why Nigerians love to glorify “suffering”. We live in a society where every music artist claims to have hustled their way to stardom even though it was given to them on a platter of gold. We fail to realize that everybody must not “hustle”. Did your parent’s money and connection help you achieve success in your career? Then my dear, own it. Be proud to talk about it. Did you happen to make it at an early age? Own it too. There is nothing wrong with it. Don’t hide under the veil of, “hustle”.

We are all different. Our timing is different. While some of us may be successful at an early age; for some, it would take time.

So, for young Rema to claim that he suffered, oh well, I think he was just being a typical Nigerian. Below are some of the replies he got from his fans. Let us know your thoughts on this.