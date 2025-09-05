Maulud: Niger Police Boss Greets Muslims, Preaches Peaceful Coexistence

The Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Adamu Elleman, has extended warm greetings to Muslim faithful across the state as they mark Eid-el-Maulud, the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The goodwill message was conveyed in Minna on Friday through the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun in a statement obtained by The News Chronicle.

Elleman described the festival as a reminder of the Prophet’s noble lifestyle anchored on love, humility, sacrifice, and service to humanity.

He called on Muslims, residents, and the people of Niger State to live by the Prophet’s teachings, which emphasize peace, tolerance, mutual respect, sacrifice, and harmony among all.

The Police Commissioner also prayed that the season would reinforce citizens’ collective resolve towards peace, unity, and the advancement of Nigeria.

Reiterating the command’s readiness to safeguard lives and property, Elleman assured that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure law and order before, during, and after the festivities.

To this effect, he directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to deploy personnel strategically across the state to guarantee a hitch-free celebration.

The CP further urged the public to celebrate modestly, remain vigilant, obey the law, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the police.