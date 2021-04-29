Married Man Bathed with Hot Oil as Romeo & Juliet Love Turns Sour in Abuja

88 views | Akpan Akata | April 29, 2021
What could make a Juliet in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city bathe her Romeo with hot oil? Pre-meditated evil?
Tongues are already wagging in parts of the city as a Juliet bathed her married Romeo with hot oil. Some who appear to know the secret love tango between the two are even claiming that the Juliet has been planning to deal with the Romeo who is presently in pains.
Eye-witnesses say the Romeo was seen without a shirt having suffered burns on the skin on his back and stomach with some parts peeling already.
They are saying that it is not the first time the young woman has been trying to harm her married lover. The Romeo allegedly escaped alive the first time. Then she made another attempt on his life.
In a recent case, the man, according to gossipers, called her baby to come over for a nice time. She obliged. After they had spent some time together, the man went into the bathroom while the babe allegedly went into the kitchen to heat up oil.
She waited patiently for him to finish from the bathroom before bathing the man she had a nice time with in bed with the hot oil.
Strangely, the hitherto Juliet after committing the havoc is claiming that the married man is in the habit of ‘’raping’’ her whenever she visits him.
