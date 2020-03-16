Maritime experts blame Nigeria’s economic woes on infrastructure

Key actors in the field of the maritime economy on Monday expressed delight and satisfaction with the high degree of determination so far exhibited by President Muhammadu Buhari to move the country forward.

They also commended the Federal Government for the priority it attaches to the economic recovery of the country.

At a one day seminar on Blue Economy in Lagos and tour of secondary school students and teachers to Apapa Port Complex, the experts praised the government for the introduction of conducive macro-economic policies.

They also praised the government for the policies it has enunciated and pursued in the maritime sector.

Specifically, they commended the government for supporting the sustained growth of the non-oil economy.

They said government effort to tackle youth unemployment in the country could only bear the desired fruit if the children know the opportunities in the non-oil sector.

The School to Sea event was attended by a galaxy of maritime experts like Olaitan Williams, Seyi Okaga, Abdullahi Shuaibu and Samuel Oyeyipo.

The event also provided a platform for officials of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority and Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to speak on the opening of careers to all talents in these federal agencies.

The experts stressed the need for improved investments in maritime infrastructure.

The programme convener, Olaitan Williams while welcoming guests said Ocean Ambassadors Foundation has taken a leading role in drawing attention to the opportunities in the maritime sector through the School to Sea seminar and Excursion.

She added that in the long run, the answer to the high rate of youth unemployment is to make a thorough reappraisal of the content and direction of the educational system.

Samuel Oyeyipo, South-West Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Export Promotion Council and special guest of honour said the organization had proved itself a force for the promotion of non-oil export in the blue economy.

‘Nigeria’s blue economy can generate far larger revenue than currently exist once appropriate measures are taken to improve the country’s infrastructure’’ he said.

Specifically, the NEPC chief said the improvement in the nation’s infrastructure would increase the contribution of the non-oil export sector to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

40 students and 10 teachers from St Caleb’s Royal International, Honey Land College, Magodo, Mind Builders School, Ikeja, Methodist Girls High School, Lagos and Jubril Martin Memorial Grammar School, Iponri participated in the first quarter of the 2020 School to Sea Seminar and Tour.