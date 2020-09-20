Many former PDP Governors can’t walk on the streets without being stoned – Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that most previous Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot walk freely on the streets without being stoned.

Oshiomhole said this in an interview with newsmen while recounting how he walks freely on the streets of Benin, capital of Edo state. He dared PDP Governors to do same.

“If you play back PDP mega rally, their flagoff and see the reaction on when their new member entered. People are like – hired as they were, who is this?



“Now look at when I entered the University of Benin stadium. Look at the reaction of the ordinary people. You must have watched or I will show you the video. When I walked down the streets of Benin. How many of PDP former governors, whether in this state or in any other state, can walk freely without people stoning them?” he queried.