Manchester United has revealed in an official statement the stepping down of its Executive Director Richard Arnold following his 16 years in the position.

According to Manchester United, Patrick Stewart will take over as interim CEO, in addition to his existing role as General Counsel, with Richard continuing to provide transitional support until the end of December. A search process will be carried out for a new permanent CEO.

Joel Glazer, Executive Co-Chairman, said:

“I would like to thank Richard for his outstanding service to Manchester United over the past 16 years, and wish him all the best for his fendeavorsavours. We are fortunate to be able to call on the deep knowledge and experience of Patrick Stewart to provide interim stability and continuity as we embark on a search for a new permanent CEO.”

Richard Arnold, outgoing CEO, said:

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve this great football club for the past 16 years. Through highs and lows, the constant has been the dedication of our employees and fans. I would like to thank all of them for their loyalty and commitment, and wish everyone associated with the club the very best for the future.”

Patrick Stewart said:

“Together with my leadership team colleagues, my job will be to ensure that the club’s foundations remain stable while we embrace changes that can make us stronger over the long term, on and off the pitch, and to support the search for a new permanent CEO.”

