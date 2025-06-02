Man Utd announce the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves

Manchester United has announced that it has reached an agreement with Wolves for the signing of their captain, Matheus Cunha, for a fee of around £62.5 million on a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old has 13 senior caps for Brazil and, in his club career, has made 270 appearances and scored 72 goals across the top flights in England, Spain, Germany, and Switzerland.

It is the club’s first major signing of the season, as they look forward to delivering a better performance than in the recently concluded season, which ended trophyless after losing the UEFA Europa League final to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

They also failed to qualify for any of UEFA’s top three tier competitions next season after finishing outside the qualifying spots.