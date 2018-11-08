Man Stopped From Committing Suicide After Losing 3 Motorcycles

A man set to commit suicide for losing his three motorcycles was on Thursday rescued by the timely intervention of residents in Okitipupa, Ondo State. He was rescued from his suicide mission after he had climbed a mast.

It was gathered that he took the step after some policemen seized all his 3 motorcycles near the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH)

However, residents of the area managed to persuade him to abort the plan of jumping to his death. He was later brought down and calmed down.