Man rapes 9-year-old girl to death in Rivers

The police in Rivers State have detained a 23-year-old man, Eedee Tombari, at the State Command for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl to death.

The suspect reportedly committed the crime at a Church along Lepne Street in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state when the mother of the victim, Eedeebari Littia Gonis-Kogbara took her for a church programme.

Tombari allegedly dumped the remains of his victim behind the church’s fence after he had discovered that the little girl had died.

The suspect was first arrested by detectives attached to Bori Area Command who later transferred him to the State Criminal Investigation Department where he was being interrogated as at the time of filing this report.

Chairperson of the Rivers State chapter of the Federation of International Women Lawyers, Antonia Osademe, commended security operatives for their quick intervention and vowed to prosecute the matter to the end.

Earlier in an interview with newsmen, the father of the victim, Pastor Peter Gonis Kogbara called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid and ensure that justice prevails on the matter.

“I just hope that the Police will not kill this matter. We don’t know anybody apart from God.

“People should please help us look into the matter and allow justice to prevail,” he said.