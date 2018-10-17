Man nabbed for killing brother in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has paraded 72 armed robbery, cultism and

kidnapping suspects, who have been terrorising Benin metropolis over the

past few weeks.

Speaking to journalists in Benin on the arrest of the suspects, the

state Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, said a man who killed

his brother and 58 cult members linked to the killings of eight persons

in different locations in the state were among those paraded.

“There was heightened criminal activity viz cultism by rival cult

groups: the Black Axe, Eiye, Black Mafians, Vikings within the period

11th and 14th October, 2018, which led to death of eight persons.

“The police quickly moved in and restored normalcy. 39 arms, 54

cartridges, three battle axes and five fake drinks were recovered from

the 72 suspects.”

Kokomu gave names of the suspects to include one Sampson Omorodion, 34,

who was arrested for allegedly killing his 27-year-old younger brother,

Imuetiyan Omorodion by stabbing him twice on the neck with a knife after

an argument ensued between them.