The Edo State Police Command has paraded 72 armed robbery, cultism and
kidnapping suspects, who have been terrorising Benin metropolis over the
past few weeks.
Speaking to journalists in Benin on the arrest of the suspects, the
state Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, said a man who killed
his brother and 58 cult members linked to the killings of eight persons
in different locations in the state were among those paraded.
“There was heightened criminal activity viz cultism by rival cult
groups: the Black Axe, Eiye, Black Mafians, Vikings within the period
11th and 14th October, 2018, which led to death of eight persons.
“The police quickly moved in and restored normalcy. 39 arms, 54
cartridges, three battle axes and five fake drinks were recovered from
the 72 suspects.”
Kokomu gave names of the suspects to include one Sampson Omorodion, 34,
who was arrested for allegedly killing his 27-year-old younger brother,
Imuetiyan Omorodion by stabbing him twice on the neck with a knife after
an argument ensued between them.
Man nabbed for killing brother in Edo
The Edo State Police Command has paraded 72 armed robbery, cultism and