Man, lover found dead in Imo hotel room

Police in Imo state says it has found the lifeless body of a man, Samuel Osuji and his lover, Cynthia Obieshi in a hotel in Owerri, Imo State Capital.

The lovers were said to have booked room 19 in Vic-Mic Lodge situated at JMJ bus stop, Owerri on the 13th of June, 2020.

A statement by the spokesperson of Imo Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu said both lovers could not wake up the next morning after they lodged at the hotel.

The statement read thus; “On the 14th of June, 2020, at about 0900 hrs, acting on a report received at the Police station, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division, moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless body of one CYNTHIA OBIESHI and one SAMUEL OSUJI.

“It was revealed that the said CYNTHIA visited her boyfriend late SAMUEL on the 13th of June, and passed the night but unfortunately both of them could not wake up the next morning.”

According to the PPRO, preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased persons may have died as a result of drug consumption.

“Meanwhile, the corpses have been deposited in the morgue, while the investigation is in progress,” Ikeokwu said.