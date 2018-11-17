Man Jailed for Raping 8-year-old Girl

An Upper Area Court III, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Friday sentenced a 61-year-old businessman, Isaac Phillip for raping an eight-year-old girl.

The prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat told the court that the case was reported by one Favour Emmanuel of Mado Tudun-Wada who is the victim’s mother in Oct.9 and was transferred from “A” Divisional Headquarters Jos to Legal Department Jos for prosecution.

Gukwat said the accused lured the girl into his house and raped her. The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Gukwat said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

However, ruling, the judge, Yahaya Mohammed, sentenced Phillip, to three years in prison.

Mohammed who did not give him an option to pay a fine, said it would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such crime.

He also ordered the convict to pay N20, 000 as compensation to the victim’s family to enable them pay her hospital bills.