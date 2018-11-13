Man Hangs Self over N.6m Church Money in Delta

A 59-year-old man, Julius Numa, has allegedly committed suicide over stolen N600,000 harvest fund his church kept with him in Delta State.

It was gathered that the father of 11 children had sent out text messages to his friends and relatives demanding financial assistance to offset some of his debts or he would kill himself before hanging himself in his room in Oton area of Sapele, Delta State.

A family source disclosed that his dangling body was found in his room by his daughter who had gone to check on him in the evening.

“We suspected he must have killed himself over a harvest fund of N600,000 that was stolen from him weeks back.

“He was in charge of the harvest fund in the church and a few weeks back he was robbed by some boys at the Oton area of Sapele where the church is located. Since then, he had been acting strange.

“Some of the children even promised to help out this week, only for us to hear that he had killed himself,” the source stated.

A source at the Sapele Police Station confirmed the story saying that “one Numa Julius of Okpe Road was reported to have committed suicide, when we visited the scene, we saw the body dangling.

“We were not able to bring him down yesterday, but we learned he has been buried this afternoon (yesterday).” He said the case was being investigated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.