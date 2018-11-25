Man Discovers N2.7bn Inside A Second-Hand Storage Unit Bought At Auction

A treasure hunter bought a second-hand storage unit at an auction and found £5.8million (N2.7 Billion) in cash inside.

The shocking revelation was made by auctioneer Dan Dotson who hosts US television show Storage Wars.

Last weekend, the TV star was approached by a woman at a charity event in California who told him that one of this buyers had found the incredible fortune inside a storage unit.

In a video clip posted on Twitter, Dan said: “An older Asian woman at the table next to me kept looking at me like she wanted to tell me something.

“Eventually she walked up and told me her husband works with a guy who bought a unit from me for $500 and found a safe inside.

“And the first person they called to open it I guess couldn’t or didn’t.