Man caught trafficking cocaine to finance his wedding

Nnamdi International Airport Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has frustrated the bid by a Brazilian-based Nigerian to smuggle in Nigeria 5 Kilograms of pure Cocaine from Brazil.

Ibeh Agustine Chukwuma had arrived the airport via Ethiopian Airline, with a maximum ECOLAC bag which was found to contain the illicit drug consignment.

Chuwkuma, aged 36, has been a resident of Sao Palo, Brazil where he worked in a construction company since 2011.

According to him, he had approached another Nigerian living in Brazil for financial support for his forthcoming traditional marriage in Nigeria and was promised the sum of N500,000 if he could deliver the drug consignment to an unknown person who will receive him at the airport in Abuja.

Chukwuma, a primary school leaver, who said his two parents are aged admitted that he was fully aware of the content of the bag but offered to carry it because of the pressing financial need.

“His name is Emmanuel Paul. He deals in food stuff along with operating a restaurant. He is my friend. I asked him for financial assistance for my marriage and he said he cannot give him the money until I carry the Cocaine. He actually told me that it id drug but I have no choice”.