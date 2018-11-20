Man Breaks into House, Rape 7-year-old Girl

A suspected paedophile, Isaac Evaghoghme, has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house to rape a 7-year-old girl in Calabar, Cross River State.

The incident occurred at Federal Housing Estate, Calabar while the suspect was picked up through the efforts from the community and Basic Right Council Initiative (BRCI).

Evaghoghme allegedly broke into the victim’s house in the absence of her parents at about 10pm and defiled her. The girl was later taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered that her vagina needed to be stitched as a result of the damage caused by the suspect.

It would be recalled that a series of rape cases have been reported since the beginning of the year. The peak of it all was the case of Ochanya Obganje, the 13-year-old girl who died as a result of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula gotten from the continuous sexual assaults from father and son in Makurdi.

Her case got several civil society organisations such as the International Federation of Female Lawyers, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Nigerian Medical Association and National Association of Nigeria Students burning in rage and fighting for her right.

However, there is still a heightened number of rape cases recorded daily in the Country.