Man Beheads Motorcyclist in Niger

A suspect, Dauda Yakubu, has been arrested by the Police in Niger State for allegedly beheading a motorcyclist, Emmanuel Sunday, and taking away his motorcycle.

Yakubu hails from Girinya village in Kogi State.

The elder brother to the deceased, Amos Sunday, had reported to the police that his brother did not return home from work.

It was gathered that police operatives attached to Lapai Division intercepted the suspect at Kagbodu village in Lapai Local Government Area in possession of the deceased’s motorcycle.

During investigation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with one Mohammed Yunusa, now at large, to attack the victim.

Yakubu added that he would not have killed Sunday if he had handed over his motorcycle to him without struggling.

“He refused to hand over his motorcycle to me. So, I got angry and we beheaded him and zoomed off with the motorcycle.

“I don’t know what came over me; we are from the same state (Kogi) but we reside in Niger State. How do I explain myself to my kinsmen?,” he asked rhetorically.

When asked if he wanted to use the victim’s head for rituals, Yakubu said, “I couldn’t have used my kinsman’s head for rituals; our culture forbids it; it was the devil that pushed me into killing him.”

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, adding that detectives had recovered Sunday’s body and his motorcycle.

He explained that the police were on the trail of the fleeing Yunusa, noting that the case would be charged to court after investigation.