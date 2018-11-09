Man Apprehended for Robbing Bank Customer of N1m in Ondo

A suspected thief simply identified as Stephen has been nabbed for snatching N1.057 million from a bank customer, Muyiwa Oludare, in Akure, Ondo State.

Stephen is in the custody of the police was reportedly arrested by concerned Nigerians after successfully snatching the bag at a bank premises in Alagbaka and was running away.

Witnesses said the suspect trailed Oludare, a finance officer of a private school in Akure.

As soon as he left the banking hall with the money he withdrew, the suspect accosted him and snatched the bag containing the money.

Oludare immediately began to shout for help and some persons at the vicinity made efforts to apprehend the robber.

Police spokesperson in the state, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident saying that the suspect was apprehended after another bike rider chased and blocked him, forcing him to fall off his bike.

It was gathered that the suspect Stephen was seriously beaten and would have been lynched, but for the quick intervention of the police.

The money was immediately recovered and handed over to Mr Oludare.

Mr Joseph said the suspect has been charged with robbery.