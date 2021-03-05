Man, 35, High on Drugs, Slays Wife With Knife

Awka – Residents of Dueze Street Otigba in 3-3 Area of Anambra State are in shock after a 35-year old man, Kingsley Igwe allegedly killed his wife with a kitchen knife under mysterious circumstances.
The incident was said to have happened early Thursday morning.
According to a resident who spoke with TNC correspondent, the man has been a constant user of hard drugs and is always high after taking the substance.
The source said a minor disagreement had ensued between the couple and the man used the knife to slaughter the wife.
Confirming the report, the Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, said at about 4am on Thursday, Police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station arrested the suspect.
“The suspect is from Nise in Awka South LGA but resides at Dueze Street Otigba in 3-3 Area of Anambra State.
“He allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Onyinye Obi, aged 31 years with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.
“Police detectives visited the scene and took the victim to Apex hospital for medical attention but she was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.
“Corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy and the knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as exhibit,” he said.
Mohammed said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has directed the DPO to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual cause of the incident.
