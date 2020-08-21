Mali Coup, a setback – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday described the crisis in Mali as a setback to West Africa.

Buhari said the incident was a setback to diplomacy and peace among West African countries.

The president made the remark during his meeting with fellow leaders of the Economic Communities of West African Countries, ECOWAS and was disclosed via his verified Twitter handle.

He stated this during an organised an extraordinary virtual summit by ECOWAS leaders over the crisis in Mali.

However, Buhari said Nigeria backs any move by the African Union, and United Nations, UN, to ensure a peaceful resolution in Mali.

According to Buhari: “The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability.

“Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring a speedy resolution to the situation.

“A politically stable Mali is paramount and crucial to the stability of the sub-region. We must all join efforts, ECOWAS, the AU, the UN and other stakeholders must work together until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration.”

Malian soldiers had a few days ago ousted President Keita from power after several months of protests by the civilian populace.